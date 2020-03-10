UA Suspends All Instruction Through March 29 in Response to Coronavirus

In response to recommendations from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, The University of Akron Present Gary L. Miller announced that all face-to-face instruction has been suspended and will begin again in an online format on March 30.



Several Ohio universities have started transitioning to full online instruction since the announcement of three confirmed cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cuyahoga County on March 9.



The universities that are currently transitioning into online learning to help avoid the spread of COVID-19 include The Ohio State University, Kent State, University of Toledo, Lourdes University and Bowling Green State University.



In the email sent to the UA campus community, President Miller said no classes will be held until March 30 in order to allow faculty time to create plans for moving their courses to an online format.

“We’re convinced we can offer a quality online experience for students but believe that it is prudent to have the time to properly prepare that coursework,” President Miller said in the announcement.



On March 6, prior to the announcement of COVID-19 reaching Ohio, UA cancelled all University-sponsored international travel through May 31 in coordination with travel restrictions from the Department of State (DOS).



In addition to these actions, all large events previously scheduled at UA through April 20 have been cancelled.



“We recognize that these actions will cause disruption in planned routines and activities,” President Miller said. “However, this is an extraordinary situation requiring us to adapt and operate in novel ways.”



Anyone who has traveled outside of the United States or to areas of the country where there are significant numbers of COVID-19 cases are encouraged to contact UA’s Health Services by email or phone: 330-972-7808.



UA’s Health Services has created a guide for students to self monitor for symptoms, along with a specific outline to follow depending on symptoms and other circumstances such as travel.



The guide also includes tips on how to stay healthy and manage early symptoms, encouraging students, faculty and staff at UA to continue taking precautions such as regular hand-washing.



Additionally, UA has released a guide for students to prepare for online instruction with tips on how to navigate Brightspace, find instructor information and more.



“This situation continues to evolve and change, and we are staying current with developments so we can plan and act appropriately to protect our community to the greatest extent possible,” President Miller said.