Credit/No Credit Option Available as Part of Transition to Online Learning

As part of the transition to online learning for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester, The University of Akron is offering expanded credit/no credit grading options for students.



On March 16, President Gary L. Miller announced several campus changes, including online instruction for the remainder of the semester, in response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Since then, UA has announced that students can choose to receive credit/no credit instead of a letter grade for their classes, addressing the potential anxiety that comes with transitioning into online learning.



According to UA policy, the credit/no credit grading option does not impact a student’s GPA. Students will receive credit (CRX) for the course if they earned a C- or above, and no credit (NCX) if they earned a D+ or lower.



Dr. Joe Urgo, Interim Executive Vice President and Provost, said the goal through this expanded grading option is to help students stay successful in their classes during this pandemic.



“We want students to be successful,” Dr. Urgo said. “The last thing we want is for a student not to finish the semester because they are afraid that the new course format will negatively affect their grade point average.”



According to the Office of the University Registrar website, students have until the last day of instruction, May 3, to switch their grading option for individual classes.



The University encourages students to consult their advisor before making this decision, as there are certain classes within each major that are not eligible for this grading option.



“However, many departments and programs on campus are making exceptions for this semester only, so that options normally not available may be available this semester,” Dr. Urgo said.



In order to make this grading change, students can log in to MyAkron and follow the 11-step process outlined on the Office of the University Registrar website.



“The School of Law changed the grading basis of all spring 2020 classes to Credit/No Credit (CRX/NCX),” the website said. “No further action is necessary.”



The University will include a note about the special nature of this semester in their official academic transcripts for students who opt to use this grading option for their classes.