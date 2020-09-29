Career Services Hosting Virtual Career Fair for Students, Alumni

The University of Akron Career Services is hosting a virtual career fair, open to all students and alumni, via Handshake from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 30, then from 2-6 p.m. on Oct 1.



With all the obstacles and precautions against in-person, social interactions, many companies have turned toward virtual career fairs as a hiring strategy.



“This is a first for us,” Michael Kulick, senior associate director of UA Career Services, said. “But we’re very excited that Handshake can offer this new platform to virtually connect UA students and employers.”



Handshake is an internet networking site that connects college students with open job positions at no cost. Users can create a profile, upload information such as their work experience and resume.and then search for jobs or connect with potential employers.



During the upcoming virtual career fair,, employers will be recruiting for internships, co-ops, and/or full-time positions. The virtual nature provides students and alumni the ability to interact with potential employers from the safety of their own home.



Career Services recommends wearing business dress as many employers will speak on camera. Business dress includes blouses or button-up shirts and ties in subtle colors and patterns. Students and alumni should avoid wearing denim, shorts, leggings and other non-professional attire during the event.



A few employers attending the virtual career fair include: City of Cleveland Public Safety – Police/Fire/EMS, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Progressive Insurance, Quicken Loans, Southwest General Health Center, Summit County Children Services and The J.M. Smucker Company.



A complete list of the employers attending the virtual career fair can be found by registering on Handshake. Registration is free and mandatory in advance to participate.



Students and alumni planning on attending the virtual career fair are encouraged to update their Handshake profiles because employers will be able to view profiles during the fair.