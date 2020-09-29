UA Announces Dates for Postponed Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremony

Almost five months after The University of Akron postponed the Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies, graduates now will have the opportunity to walk across the stage in E.J. Thomas in one of two ceremonies on Dec. 13.



These two ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day for those who earned degrees as graduates or undergraduates.



According to Wendy Phillip, senior associate university registrar, the decision to hold the two ceremonies in December was based on a survey sent out to students and the University’s hope restrictions would lighten by then.



“When it became apparent that an in-person ceremony was not going to be permitted in May, we received feedback from the students of their desire to have an in-person ceremony rather than a virtual one, even if it was delayed,” Phillip said.



Currently, the University has planned for a restricted number of guests per student and no handshakes when crossing the stage. However, more guidelines based on the pandemic will be announced closer to the ceremony.



Commencement regalia, caps and gowns are required in order to participate in their commencement ceremony. Students can purchase commencement regalia online or at the Bookstore in the Student Union and in the Polsky Building.



Unfortunately for Spring 2020 graduates who have moved out of Ohio, UA is unable to provide any financial assistance for traveling back to participate in their respective ceremonies.



“We are unable to offer travel as many graduates move prior to ceremonies with or without COVID,” Phillip said. “Resources do not exist to make this possible.”



Nonetheless, the University is looking forward to being able to finally celebrate students’ educational accomplishments in December.

