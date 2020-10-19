UA Celebrates 150th Anniversary via Social Media, Socially Distanced Events

The University of Akron celebrated its 150th anniversary through social media and specially planned events to meet social distancing standards on Saturday, Oct. 10.



Students, alumni, faculty, staff and friends joined the sesquicentennial celebration in a virtual event during which a toast was made by UA President Gary L. Miller and his wife, Georgia, to celebrate the University’s milestone.



Those interested in celebrating were also invited to head to downtown Akron for special events hosted by the Downtown Akron Partnership and Lock 3.



The downtown celebration included food and drink specials at local businesses, as well as live music performed by jazz pianist, and UA alum, Theron Brown. President Miller’s live message was also displayed on the big screen at Lock 3.



“Georgia and I virtually visited several of these parties, accompanied by students in the 2020 Homecoming court,” President Miller said.

Along with the downtown celebration and the virtual event, participants were also encouraged to share how they were celebrating on social media using the special hashtag #ua150.



Using the special anniversary hashtag, users on Twitter posted pictures and videos with their friends and family celebrating the anniversary, some even playing songs as tribute to their alma mater.



Many users even posted pictures of whole families of UA graduates to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

The 150th anniversary marked a milestone for the University of Akron and, despite restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration was still a success for those marking the occasion.



“The Sesquicentennial Celebration was a wonderful virtual celebration that involved alumni and friends from across the country and throughout the world,” President Miller said. “It was a great night to be a Zip!”