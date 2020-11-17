UA Moves Courses Completely Online to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

As of Nov. 16, The University of Akron moved all courses previously taught in-person or hybrid to online in response to Gov. Mike DeWine’s Nov. 11 statewide address and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.



During his statewide address, Gov. DeWine said the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing quickly, with many counties categorized as Red in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System and a few close to Purple.



“We have put the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff at the forefront of every decision and, given the circumstances and the governor’s message, we believe it is in the best interest of our campus community to move to fully online instruction sooner than originally planned,” Dr. John Wiencek, Executive Vice President and Provost, said.



In addition, non-essential meetings and those with more than 10 attendees must be virtual. All on campus activities, performances and previous scheduled events have been cancelled.



However, not all off-campus has closed. Residence halls, dining services, library services and health services are still open and available to students and staff.



Students participating in off-campus placements, such as teaching, clinicals and internships, are encouraged to follow the recommendations and requirements of those placements. Additionally, carpooling to those sites are no longer permitted.



Junior Michaela Barr, an exercise science pre-physical therapy major, works in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center and believes the biggest change on campus is an increased difficulty in talking to patrons and cleaning measures.



“My biggest concern would be getting COVID,” Barr said. “I am considered a compromised person so having a job and being around all these people kinda scares me, but I also do not want to leave my job.”



Masks are a big part of slowing down the spread. Businesses will now be enforcing mask regulations around the Akron area and are under threat of being shut down, if in violation of mask orders.



If you are returning home due to the changes, Gov. Dewine implemented a ZIP Code dashboard, so you can see the risk in your home location.



With flu season also upon us, another new Flu dashboard has been created to monitor the spread of flu. For those remaining on campus, be sure to monitor the spread on the UA Dashboard.