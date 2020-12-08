Campus Changes Now In Effect: Summit County is Level Purple

Although The University of Akron has implemented changes to campus operations already due to COVID-19, Summit County’s recent designation as a purple county has led to more changes in campus operation.



The Ohio Public Health Advisory System officially turned Summit County Purple, the highest level meeting at least six of the seven indicators for two weeks, on Dec. 3 and UA announced campus changes effective Dec. 7.



According to the Ohio Public Health Advisory, Level 4-Purple Fact sheet, “Residents should only leave home for supplies or services.”



Senior Nicole Maxhimer, a communication major, said “I’m glad the University is taking responsibility and changing their style of service delivery to match the county and state regulations but being an on campus resident I am a little worried about the quality that we will be receiving.”



One major change will be all meals are to-go only. The Jean Hower Taber Student Union as well as the Library will be open to students, but may look a little different in terms of procedures.



The Cummings Center for History of Psychology will remain closed until further notice and the Student Recreation and Wellness Center Schedule will be functioning at a reduced level with exercise classes going online. You can sign up here.



Junior Michaela Barr, a majoring exercise science and pre-physical therapy who lives off campus, said “It is difficult to do late night studying on or around campus. But otherwise it really doesn’t affect college life as much as people’s social lives.”



Dorm life is also changing to no visitors permitted. In addition, unless you are going to work or have an emergency, there is a curfew implemented for everyone to be in residence from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.



One concern expressed by Maxhimer was, “The problem for me and other students in this upcoming week is moving out of the dorm and not having the option to have anyone coming in the building to help us.”



The fall semester ends on Dec. 13 and the spring semester begins with one week of online learning on Jan. 11, 2021. Spring break is later on April 12-18 with two weeks of online learning following the break.