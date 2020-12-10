Holiday Fun During the COVID-19 Pandemic

With the holiday season in full swing, people are travelling and visiting loved ones more often. While in years past this was done without a second thought, this year we need to be more considerate due to the major impact that the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has had on the way our world works.



This year we will have to adapt to the world around us and change how we spend the holidays to ensure the safety of our loved ones.



Using technology can help connect friends and family during the holidays. My family used Zoom to have dinner together for Thanksgiving, and while it may not be the same as having them there with you, it allows you to still have the conversations you would have as if they were there.



Living away from home for college has taught me a few ideas about how to make the most of my time with my family through video calls and there are a lot of fun things you can do to connect with your loved ones through this tool at our fingertips.



I often FaceTime my grandma when I’m cooking. Most people cook during the holidays so now is the perfect time to learn new recipes from family and friends over video calls.



One of my favorite things to do during birthdays or the upcoming gift giving season is to mail my gifts to my loved ones and then FaceTime them while they open it. This is especially useful this time of year for those who aren’t travelling this year, as it still helps you connect and not miss those precious moments we are used to having together.



For those who will be travelling to visit during the holidays, CDC guidelines should be followed, as each state has their own health guidelines that should also be followed when travelling. Wearing masks, washing your hands often, using hand sanitizer and maintaining a distance of six feet is imperative to slow the spread of COVID-19.



It may seem strange and feel wrong to keep your distance from loved ones, but it protects everyone from spreading COVID-19.



While everything may look different this year for the holidays, the spirit of it stays the same. Compassion and empathy should come more easily this year and coming together safely is vitally important as we continue through this pandemic.