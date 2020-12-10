Winter is Coming: Fun COVID-Safe Activities to Do This Winter

Editor’s Note: This article is the five in a mini-series on interactive and safe activities people can participate in during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

With the winter season now in full swing, families are travelling to visit one another and with the pandemic, this winter season will look different from all others.



Staying indoors with the family is always a fun bonding experience, but this year staying in will also help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep your loved ones safe.



While staying indoors is important, enjoying the winter season is something no one should miss out on, especially during these trying times. Finding safe activities that still encompass the essence of winter are not as difficult as it may seem.



One of my favorite activities to do during the cold months is to have a bonfire with friends and family. Bonfires will provide warmth during the cold months and create a unique backdrop for gatherings. Having a bonfire is a low-risk activity as long as social distancing is maintained and masks are being used.



Being outdoors allows for more social distancing, which decreases the risk of exposure, making outdoor activities like skiing, snowboarding and sledding relatively low-risk. Masks should still be worn as you will come into contact with people on the lifts. Avoiding congested areas and waiting in long lines will also help protect you from exposure.



Ice skating is another fun outdoor winter activity that provides a low-risk environment for people to take advantage of. Our very own outdoor ice skating rink located at Lock 3 is an experience for everyone to enjoy. Masks should still be worn, and social distancing should be observed to maintain the low-risk environment.



While a lot of the normal activities people do during the winter are still available with some minor adjustments, some activities are considered high-risk. High-risk activities can increase your risk of contracting the virus.



In my family Black Friday shopping is a yearly tradition, but this year the pandemic has made this tradition a high-risk activity. Instead of taking advantage of the deals available in-person, shopping online is a safer alternative that can still be done with your family members.



A lot of companies are providing the same deals online as they would in-person throughout the Black Friday weekend. Those who do shop in-person should wear masks, practice social distancing, and continually wash their hands after touching products in stores.



Winter is a season for coming together and spending time with loved ones and the pandemic shouldn’t limit the experiences you share. When enjoying the season, remember to practice COVID-19 safety guidelines and be aware of the level of risk associated with your activities.