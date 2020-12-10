Myers School of Art Alumna Amber Anderson on ‘Suffrage: Inequality. Persistence. Justice.’

The artist details how the suffragette movement in Ohio inspired her pieces in the Emily Davis Gallery’s exhibit

“Suffrage: Inequality. Persistence. Justice.” seeks to honor women who have fought and those who continue to fight to protect and defend women’s right to vote.

Myers School of Art alumna, Amber Anderson is featured in ‘Suffrage: Inequality. Persistence. Justice.’ the Emily Davis Gallery’s Exhibition that seeks to honor women involved in the suffragette movement.

Anderson noted the current social climate and its relation to the exhibit, “The 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment happening during one of the most important presidential elections in our nations history is an amazing coincidence.”

Anderson’s artwork in the exhibit is photo-based and according to her she. Focused primarily on themes of memory and history relating to landscape, often with fictitious narratives as the basis.

Her process began with researching important women’s suffrage events that occurred in Cleveland, her hometown.

“I was surprised and pleased to learn that Ohio was actually very prominent in the movement and that many of the structures in which events took place are still standing. I took quite a few road trips in order to scout and then photograph these locations.” She said.

For those who attend the exhibit, Anderson hopes that her focus on local suffrage sites will help the history of the movement feel more real to people.

Anderson encourages potential viewers to not only visit the exhibit but also the actual sites to learn more about Ohio and its importance to the passage of the 19th Amendment.

Anderson stressed the importance of this exhibit, “The artwork in the exhibition gives us an opportunity to reflect on how important it is to exercise the right that so many of our foremothers fought for.”

Located in Folk Hall, the Emily Davis Gallery is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Partial access to the gallery will be held on Tuesday and Thursday. The lower gallery is closed after 2 p.m.

Social distancing, facial coverings and additional guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control must be followed while in the gallery.