UA Students Discuss Working While in School

Students share their experiences as well as tips for others who work while attending college.

As college students there are multiple ways to learn responsibility. Setting your alarms to not miss an 8 a.m., living in dorms, moving into first apartments, and of course, attending classes and putting in the work for the assignments. Add Zoom and asynchronous courses, now there is a new level of responsibility that most of us are still getting used to.

Now, throw in the responsibility of working 15 to 30 or more hours a week and you are in the shoes of many students attending college.

Working while in school allows students to gain a sense of independence, responsibility, and income. Having a job while taking courses can provide a head start on paying towards student loans, pay for college housing, and simply have a grasp on financial stability. Depending on one’s job of choice it can put a foot in the door for future careers, internships, and experiences.

“The benefits of working while studying at UA is not only making money but getting the opportunities to build key career skills such as teamwork, communication, responsibilities, as well as the ability to get an idea of what your strengths and weaknesses are before you go out into the world as a ‘big kid’,” Freshëns’ Bailey Eaton, Athletic Training Major says.

Having a handful of credit hours as well as a job can certainly have its difficulties. Students tend to struggle with time management as well as balance with assignments, work, and their social lives.

“This can create a lot of unnecessary stress when students should be able to focus more on their curricular rather than have their full attention on work,” Nursing Major Anna Talarico said.

This stress can come from working more hours than studying or squeezing in last– minute assignments. This can also contribute to the lack of allowing time for friends and family.

It can become easy to take an extra shift or align your class schedule to fit your job’s, but perhaps it should be the other way around. Having financial stability is an important lesson to learn, however as a student, academics are just as big of a responsibility.

Some students who are working while in school, share their wisdom.

UA Marketing Major Alexa Martin advises that students not be afraid to tell their jobs no.

“You are a student first and you should not allow your mental health to fall into last place. It can be overbearing, so be careful and know your limits.”

Political Science Major senior Hailey Spieth reminds other students to be strict with their time; don’t allow your job to take advantage of your schedule.

Psychology Major Amanda Primozic suggests investing in a planner to stay on top of dates to help form an organized routine.

Athletic Training Major Josh Kleiner says not to procrastinate class work to after-work activities; chances are you won’t do it.

CAS Vocal Performance Major Taylor Mills and Psychology Major, Laurel Harstine suggest finding employment that is used to working with students and will work around you.

Some students have one job, some have over two, and some students don’t have any. Only you can know what works for you, your academics, and your finances. If your schoolwork becomes too much, it is more than okay to cut down your hours.

Working in college can be described as a positive, stressful, exhausting, and time– consuming experience.

Many students mention allowing time for yourself but emphasize the importance of not being swallowed up by both work and school. You know how you operate best, but remember you are not a machine. It’s okay to take a day off or turn down another shift. Do not force yourself to burn out or fall behind.

Schooling is just a challenging as a job, but remember you are human.