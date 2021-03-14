Mask Fashion During COVID-19
March 14, 2021
Editor’s Note: This article is an introduction to an upcoming weekly column featuring students and faculty in their best face mask fashion.
During the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic face masks became a necessary part of everyday life to slow the spread of the virus. Face masks were mandated and had to be worn in public spaces. Around the world, these masks were being designed and manufactured by thousands of different companies and clothing brands. As the pandemic went on the designs
for these masks started to get more creative and some even told a story.
Masks became another accessory of everyone’s outfits, they were and continue to be another way to show off individuality and personal style. Some people started sewing masks, some bought customized masks online, and others bought their masks from the brands they love. I bought masks from my favorite brand, Steve Madden, and tie-dyed white cloth masks with my family.
The designs have become more unique and entertaining; one customized mask was created to look like a mouth so that the wearer appeared to have a giant smile. The restrictions set in place encouraged people to get creative with their mask designs. It allowed everyone to come together and have a good laugh during a very dark time where lives were lost, and the world stopped.
To tell the story of the importance of face masks during COVID-19 I’ll be introducing a weekly column featuring members of the Akron community in their best mask fashion. This article starts it off by featuring UA students having fun and creating photoshoots to show off their mask fashion.
Mckenzie Uhrig is currently majoring in Fashion Merchandising with a minor in Marketing at The University of Akron. After graduating from UA, Mckenzie hopes to work her way up to an Editor’s position at an established fashion magazine.
An Interesting Fact about Mckenzie:
Mckenzie has a pet rabbit named Nestor (Nessy), while her younger sister, Jasey, has a pet rabbit named Lola (Nestor's sister). The rabbit duo can often be seen cuddling and racing each other during their walks.
Connect with...
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at [email protected]
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.