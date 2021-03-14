Mask Fashion During COVID-19

Editor’s Note: This article is an introduction to an upcoming weekly column featuring students and faculty in their best face mask fashion.

During the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic face masks became a necessary part of everyday life to slow the spread of the virus. Face masks were mandated and had to be worn in public spaces. Around the world, these masks were being designed and manufactured by thousands of different companies and clothing brands. As the pandemic went on the designs

for these masks started to get more creative and some even told a story.

Masks became another accessory of everyone’s outfits, they were and continue to be another way to show off individuality and personal style. Some people started sewing masks, some bought customized masks online, and others bought their masks from the brands they love. I bought masks from my favorite brand, Steve Madden, and tie-dyed white cloth masks with my family.

The designs have become more unique and entertaining; one customized mask was created to look like a mouth so that the wearer appeared to have a giant smile. The restrictions set in place encouraged people to get creative with their mask designs. It allowed everyone to come together and have a good laugh during a very dark time where lives were lost, and the world stopped.

To tell the story of the importance of face masks during COVID-19 I’ll be introducing a weekly column featuring members of the Akron community in their best mask fashion. This article starts it off by featuring UA students having fun and creating photoshoots to show off their mask fashion.