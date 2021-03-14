Exercise Caution when Traveling this Spring Break
Students planning to travel for spring break should be sure to adhere to CDC guidelines and plan trips in advance when possible.
March 14, 2021
As COVID-19 continues to affect the lives of people across the globe, students may find themselves considering a much-needed vacation this spring break. However, the CDC still recommends avoiding non-essential travel if you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting are at an increased risk for getting sick from COVID-19.
A travel advisor suggests if you are going to book a trip, book early and book smart.
“If you’re going to travel, check the guidelines for your destination, whether it is domestic or international, as some locations are still not open to non-essential travel or full dine-in capacity in restaurants,” Dezaree Stack, an education specialist and independent travel advisor with KHM Travel Group, said.
“Be sure to make reservations in advance,” Stack continued. “Be light with your expectations and try to find creative things to do. Consider a short road trip to a national park over a beach vacation. I don’t think we should be pressuring ourselves to travel this spring break; instead, I recommend investing your money into a future trip. Things will start to smooth out in time, so consider the trip you’ve always wanted to take and plan it now with a travel advisor.”
While students may be itching for a getaway, they may consider exploring the many state and local parks across Ohio and neighboring states or enjoying a “staycation” while they plan their future trips.
“Unfortunately, I don’t have the money to go anywhere this spring break, but I think it’s okay to travel as long as you’re being cautious about your situation and the people around you,” Ever Daw-Powers, senior and early childhood education major, said.
CDC guidelines also suggest that if you must travel, get the COVID-19 vaccine first, waiting two weeks after the second dose to travel. It is also recommended to wear a mask over your nose in a public setting and to get tested 1-3 days prior as well, refraining from travel if you test positive.
More information on CDC travel guidelines can be found at cdc.gov.
Stephanie Fairchild is currently a third year Public Relations major at The University of Akron. After graduating from UA, Stephanie hopes to work in social media management or event planning in the music industry.
An Interesting Fact about Stephanie:
Stephanie has known she wanted to be a writer since she wrote a poem about snowflakes in the third grade that her mom framed. She writes poetry in her free time and aspires to some day write a novel.
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at [email protected]
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.