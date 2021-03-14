Exercise Caution when Traveling this Spring Break

Students planning to travel for spring break should be sure to adhere to CDC guidelines and plan trips in advance when possible.

If you’re planning on traveling this spring break, mapping out a socially distanced road trip can both easy and fun.

As COVID-19 continues to affect the lives of people across the globe, students may find themselves considering a much-needed vacation this spring break. However, the CDC still recommends avoiding non-essential travel if you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting are at an increased risk for getting sick from COVID-19.

A travel advisor suggests if you are going to book a trip, book early and book smart.

“If you’re going to travel, check the guidelines for your destination, whether it is domestic or international, as some locations are still not open to non-essential travel or full dine-in capacity in restaurants,” Dezaree Stack, an education specialist and independent travel advisor with KHM Travel Group, said.

“Be sure to make reservations in advance,” Stack continued. “Be light with your expectations and try to find creative things to do. Consider a short road trip to a national park over a beach vacation. I don’t think we should be pressuring ourselves to travel this spring break; instead, I recommend investing your money into a future trip. Things will start to smooth out in time, so consider the trip you’ve always wanted to take and plan it now with a travel advisor.”

While students may be itching for a getaway, they may consider exploring the many state and local parks across Ohio and neighboring states or enjoying a “staycation” while they plan their future trips.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have the money to go anywhere this spring break, but I think it’s okay to travel as long as you’re being cautious about your situation and the people around you,” Ever Daw-Powers, senior and early childhood education major, said.

CDC guidelines also suggest that if you must travel, get the COVID-19 vaccine first, waiting two weeks after the second dose to travel. It is also recommended to wear a mask over your nose in a public setting and to get tested 1-3 days prior as well, refraining from travel if you test positive.

More information on CDC travel guidelines can be found at cdc.gov.