The Best of UA Mask Fashion

Alex Evans models an all-black face mask for the first installment in the face mask fashion column.

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a new column on face mask fashion at the University of Akron, email [email protected] photos of your best mask fashion with your year, full name, and major included to be featured.

“Sometimes wearing a mask is the best way to show our true selves,” author Lisa Mangum

Alex Evans, a third-year majoring in information systems at the University of Akron, is our first student to be featured in the spotlight column on face mask fashion. She is modeling personally tie-dyed masks from Amazon, a Vegas gift shop mask, and a Steve Madden mask. Links for some of these products can be found here, Steve Madden and Amazon.

Face masks are becoming a statement piece in everyday outfits, some of the upcoming trends in masks are all black masks, patterned masks and leather masks.

Cleveland brand, ILTHY, is selling a 3-pack of all black masks featuring Ohio and Cleveland on them for $25, those can be bought here.

The fashion brand, ASOS, sells different 3-packs of patterned cloth masks that come in mixed prints, those can be bought here.

Sustainable fashion brand, Anez, sells a fitted faux leather mask that could seamlessly walk down any runway or grocery store aisle, the mask can be bought here.