UA Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control created this image to show the structure of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

The University of Akron will be holding a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting on April 8 for all enrolled students to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one–dose vaccine, most of the vaccines will be administered on UA’s main campus.

UA students received an email on Thursday, April 1, containing necessary information regarding the upcoming clinics and a link to a survey to assess student interest in receiving the vaccine. Students are asked to complete the quiz to determine the best times for scheduling and where the vaccines should be administered.

UA will be sending out another email with a sign-up form for students to schedule their vaccine appointment. Students need to bring their UA student ID and their health insurance information. If you don’t have health insurance information, bring your driver’s license.

While the clinics are set up for students all members of the UA community are encouraged to schedule their vaccine to slow the spread of COVID-19.