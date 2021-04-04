UA Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccinations
April 4, 2021
The University of Akron will be holding a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting on April 8 for all enrolled students to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one–dose vaccine, most of the vaccines will be administered on UA’s main campus.
UA students received an email on Thursday, April 1, containing necessary information regarding the upcoming clinics and a link to a survey to assess student interest in receiving the vaccine. Students are asked to complete the quiz to determine the best times for scheduling and where the vaccines should be administered.
UA will be sending out another email with a sign-up form for students to schedule their vaccine appointment. Students need to bring their UA student ID and their health insurance information. If you don’t have health insurance information, bring your driver’s license.
While the clinics are set up for students all members of the UA community are encouraged to schedule their vaccine to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Mckenzie Uhrig is currently majoring in Fashion Merchandising with a minor in Marketing at The University of Akron. After graduating from UA, Mckenzie hopes to work her way up to an Editor’s position at an established fashion magazine.
An Interesting Fact about Mckenzie:
Mckenzie has a pet rabbit named Nestor (Nessy), while her younger sister, Jasey, has a pet rabbit named Lola (Nestor's sister). The rabbit duo can often be seen cuddling and racing each other during their walks.
Connect with...
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at [email protected]
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.