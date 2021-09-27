UA’s Theatre Guild to Hold Fundraiser Oct. 15

The event will take place at Boston Market on Howe Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls, OH and will support student run organization University of Akron’s Theatre Guild. Participants are asked to order take out or pick up.

(Photo courtesy of the Theatre Guild at The University of Akron)

The University of Akron Theatre Guild holding a fundraiser to support their organization productions, which showcase student talent at UA.

Support their cause by enjoying a meal on Oct. 15, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Boston Market, located at 699 Howe Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls, OH.

Anyone can support this fundraiser by placing an order at visit Boston Market’s online order website on Oct. 15. They should use the promo code “FUNDRAISER” to have 20% of their meal cost’s price donated back to The University of Akron Theatre Guild.

Previously, the group has done fundraisers at Chipotle, Panda Express and Papa John’s. They plan to continue fundraising throughout the year as well.

“It’s nice to get back together again and be able to put on a production. Especially since we had been limited in our fundraising in the past year. This event will help Theatre Guild get back to doing what we love,” acting Fundraising chair Halle Newman, said.

Newman, a graphic design major and illustration minor at UA, has been with the University of Akron Theatre Guild for 4 years.

Due the national shut down and COVID-19 in 2020, the organization had to adapt and overcome the unforeseen consequences of both events.

“Last year we had been planning on doing a small scripted talent show that would act as a larger fundraiser for the Guild,” Newman said.. “When COVID-19 hit the production was canceled, and we weren’t able to meet in person or put on any big productions. We didn’t let that stop us though, we met on teams every other week and even planned some online events like a movie night and a poetry slam night,” she stated.

For more information about University of Akron Theatre Guild visit, https://sites.google.com/view/uatheatreguild/home?authuser=0

To sign up and commit to eat at the fundraiser visit, https://www.groupraise.com/events/202964