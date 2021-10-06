Five Targeted Career Fairs Help Students Connect with Future Jobs in October

To serve all students during the continued COVID-19 pandemic, Career Services offers the career fairs both in person and online.

Before the pandemic, all students and alumni met face-to-face with potential employers during career fairs.

Students at the University of Akron can meet and network with employers from around the region and beyond at five targeted career fairs hosted by Career Services & Employment, both in person and online this October.

At each career fair, there will opportunities for students looking for internships, co-ops, and full-time jobs requiring degrees. At previous career fairs, students have also been able to learn more about their field and find direction.

“To prepare for the fairs, students should practice how to introduce themselves to the employers, this is called an elevator pitch, Career Services Coordinator, Mary Cooke said. “Students should also bring some copies of their resume to give to employers.”

Students should dress professionally. Students can borrow a free suit jacket from UA’s Career Closet in the Student Union Room 211.

To get more tips to prepare for the Career Fairs, students are encouraged to stop in to the Career Services offices in the Student Union Room 211, the College of Arts and Sciences Building Room 126, or the College of Business Suite 161 to talk with a career coordinator.

There is also virtual drop-in room available for students to connect virtually with a Career Coordinator Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at this link : https://tinyurl.com/UA-Career-Virtual-Drop-In

If students want to attend a virtual fair and have never done so, Career Services is happy to tell them how to register.

Students looking to make relevant career connections can attend each of the career fairs that represent their areas of interest. The links provided by Career Service below allow access to the employer lists for each fair, as well as the location and other information.

Wed., Oct. 6: Internships and Careers in Business, Communication, and Design - In-Person and Virtual

Examples of Majors – College of Business majors, Social and Behavioral Sciences, Arts, and Communication majors

Thurs., Oct. 7: Internships and Careers in Healthcare, Human Sciences, and Behavioral Health - In-Person and Virtual

Examples of Majors– College of Health and Human Sciences majors, Social and Behavioral Sciences, and Pre-Med majors

Tues., Oct. 12: Internships and Careers in Sports, Entertainment, and Service Industries - Virtual

Examples of Majors– Media Studies, Sports Studies, Sports Business, Communications, College of Business majors, and Arts majors

Wed., Oct. 13: Internships and Careers in Public Service, Community & Culture, and Sustainability - In-Person and Virtual

Examples of Majors – Humanities, Arts, Education, Natural Sciences, Social and Behavioral Science, and Disaster Science and Emergency Services majors

Tues., Oct. 19: Internships and Careers in Data Science & Analytics - Virtual

Examples of Majors– Business Data Analytics, Economics, Risk Management and Insurance, Information Systems Management, Applied Mathematics, and Statistics majors

“The Career Fairs are excellent ways to find internship and job opportunities in the areas of interest to students,” Cooke said. “Attending a Career Fair is also an excellent way to learn and grow in confidence in how to talk to employers.”

A communications student attended a Career Fair during her final semester at UA. At the Fair, she introduced herself to the Goodyear team. They took her resume and interviewed her for a post-collge internship in their Human Resources Department. During the interview process, one of the managers siting in the interview has a full-time position that was going to be open soon. The student was offered the full-time role and received her first entry-level position after college in the Human Resources Department at Goodyear.

Anyone with questions can contact Career Services & Student Employment at [email protected] and 330-972-7747.