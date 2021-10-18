Photo Essay: University Offices Deck Themselves Out for Homecoming

Seven offices were transformed by faculty and staff into a ‘90s block party.

Seven University of Akron departments, schools and offices participated in a decorating contest centered around a ‘90s block party theme.

As a part of this year’s homecoming, The School of Communication, Career Services & Student Employment, New Student Orientation, The Office of Accessibility, The EX(L) Center, The Department of Student Life and Williams Honors College festooned their workspaces with a variety of ‘90s-inspired decorations.

“I had fun re-imagining Zippy as an 8-bit character,” assistant professor of instruction, McKenna Vietmeier, said. “It was cool to revisit my childhood and embrace the ‘90s theme.”

Vietmeier volunteered to decorate for The School of Communication, where she teaches public relations and social media.

“I hope our students enjoyed the decorations around the school,” she said.

Decorations centered on retro Nintendo games or the classic television show “Friends.” Opting for the former, the first-place winner announced at the Homecoming Football game last Saturday Oct. 2 was The EX(L) Center.

Congratulations to The EX(L) Center and all the participants for bringing the school spirit.