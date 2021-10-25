University of Akron School of Music Presents “Hallowinds” Concert on Sunday, October 31

The annual concert will feature students from the School of Music dressed in costume, playing some favorite Halloween hits.

The University of Akron School of Music will present its annual “Hallowinds” concert at Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave. on Oct. 31, from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. The concert will feature spooky music performed by Roo Reeds, Clarinet Choir, Trombone Choir, Saxophone Quartets, Flute Choir, and BassoonaRoo. The musicians will all be dressed in costume, keeping with the Halloween theme.

Professor Cynthia Cioffari from the University of Akron School of Music has been coordinating the event for seven years. This year’s concert will feature “approximately 60 students from the woodwind and brass area of the School of Music,” Cioffari said. All of the students play in ensembles at the School of Music.

According to Cioffari, the concert will contain “traditional Halloween music,” including the shower scene from ‘Psycho,’ the Davy Jones theme from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ a ‘Phantom of the Opera’ medley, and a ‘Star Wars’ medley.”

The concert is free and open to the public, and those in attendance are also encouraged to dress in costume. Masks are required for the event.

For more information about the concert, contact 330-973-8301 or [email protected].