The University of Akron Counseling and Testing Center Hosts 11th Annual “Taking Care Week” to Encourage and Facilitate Self-Care

“Taking Care Week” will be running Feb. 21-25 all over campus. Students are welcome to drop in whenever they have time.

For many University of Akron students, a busy semester makes students feel tired and overworked. To combat this fatigue, the Counseling and Testing Center is hosting their 11th annual “Taking Care Week.” This weeklong event will take place throughout campus to help students mentally, physically, and emotionally.

“My primary goals [for Taking Care Week] are for the campus community to take a few moments to engage in self-care and learn strategies to improve their own self-care,” said Matt Altiere, Psychologist and Senior Associate Director. “This is also a great opportunity for us to meet students and the rest of the campus community, so they can learn more about the services provided by the Counseling and Testing Center.”

The Counseling and Testing Center provides mental health services, career testing, proctored testing and counseling for students. According to Altiere, “taking care” means making time for personal needs. He recommends taking at least 15 minutes every day to engage in self-care to manage day-to-day stress.

Altiere is excited for the event and is looking forward to engaging with the community.

“I hope everyone attends at least one of the events for the week,” he said. “Come out and have some fun and bring a friend or two. Take this week as an opportunity to make some positive changes in your life.”

On Feb. 21, students will create “Get Well” cards in Bierce Library from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. These cards will be delivered to encourage community members.

On Feb. 22, the Center will host a workshop on how to be an effective LGBTQ ally from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union.

On Feb. 23, the Center will feature a “Stress Management Fair” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and “Emotion Management through Writing” from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., both in the Student Union.

On Feb. 24, the Center will hold a “Health Screenings Fair” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by lessons on good sleep and mental health from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Student Union. There will also be a cycling class from 6:15 a.m. to 7 a.m. and circuit training class from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

Feb. 25 will mark the end of Taking Care Week with a “Future Self Fair” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Student Union. This fair will encourage students to think about life after graduation.

More information about this event can be found at uakron.edu/counseling.