Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Akron

St. Patrick’s Day, a holiday long celebrated with feasts and Christian services, began in Ireland and honored St. Patrick, one of Ireland’s patron saints. However, it has evolved into a more secular celebration of Irish culture in the United States. For hundreds of years, March 17 has been a day where people gather to drink, party and wear green.

Akron’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations have been affected by COVID-19 over the past few years. Nevertheless, there are still ways to get out into the community and celebrate the holiday in 2022.

On March 13 at 2:30 p.m., the MacConmara Academy of Irish Dance is hosting a performance in the Goodyear Theater at 1201 East Market Street. This event will feature dancers of all ages showcasing traditional and modern dance styles to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day.

“It is my goal to teach Irish dance to the best of your child’s ability,” said Teresa Seeman-Buck on the Academy’s website. “Most importantly to make it a wonderful and memorable experience while cultivating a love of Irish culture and dance.”

This event is open to the public and more information can be found at macconmaraacademy.com.

Tickets for this event can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

Another way to celebrate the holiday is the St. Patrick’s Day Party and Charity Event at Highland Square Theatre. This event is being held on March 17 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 826 West Market Street. Attendees will be provided with food, drinks, live music and Irish dancing. The proceeds will go to the Autism Society of Greater Akron.

The theater is charging $100 per person for admission and tickets can be purchased online through eventbrite.com.

More events can be found online at allevents.in/akron/saint-patricks-day. You can take advantage of the multiple opportunities that Akron provides to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day while supporting local businesses.