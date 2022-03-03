College of Business Held Valentine’s with the Dean

Dean R.J. Nemer engaging with students and faculty at Valentine’s with the Dean event in Polsky. Photo by Alyssa Alexsonshk

On Thursday Feb. 10, 2022, The University of Akron College of Business hosted a Valentine’s with the Dean event. The event took place in the College of Business Atrium from 1 p.m.- 2 p.m. and the Polsky Building on the fifth floor from 2:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. During the event, students, faculty, and staff met with the new dean, took photos, enjoyed cookies, and mingled.

J. Nemer J.D. officially began his role as the new Dean of the College of Business (CB) on Jan. 3, 2022. Dean Nemer is an alumnus of The University of Akron who earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1990. Nemer also graduated from the School of Law in 1995 with his Juris Doctor degree.

Dean Nemer stated, “When I was a CoB student here, Dean Dunlap made it his mission to be engaged with the student body. As the new Dean, I want to demonstrate that same mindset. Getting to know the students – and for the students to know me – is genuinely important to me.”

According to Dean Nemer, the highlight of the event was meeting students and faculty and hearing the attendees’ different goals and aspirations.

Dean Nemer stated, “I think we are all a bit fatigued with online and virtual meetings. It was such a treat to shake hands and pass out cookies.”

When Dean Nemer was a student in the College of Business, he was confident that the faculty’s primary interest was to help the students define their careers, visions, and goals. The goal was for students to be well-equipped to achieve their dreams.

Dean Nemer hopes students will benefit from his experience with the College of Business, stating, “I am here to now give-back to the CoB and our students all that I gained through my time with the CoB. I am so excited for our shared future!”