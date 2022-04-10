Lock 3 Hosts Lunar New Year Event to Celebrate the Year of the Tiger

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Lock 3 was decorated in beautiful red and gold and hosted traditional Chinese performances, ice-skating, and a firework show.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, Lock 3 hosted a special event to recognize Lunar New Year and to celebrate the Year of the Tiger. With lively performances and activities, the evening was jam-packed with fun.

The Lunar New Year marks the beginning of the year in the lunar calendar, which charts moon cycles that serve as months. The Lunar New Year is primarily celebrated in East and Southeast Asian countries and is influenced by the Chinese lunisolar calendar. The first day of the Lunar New Year was Tuesday, Feb. 1.

During the event, the smell of traditional Chinese cuisine was in the air. After ice-skating, small children ran around to wait for the fun performances to begin. Families of all ethnic and cultural backgrounds came to the event to soak in the beautiful Chinese cultural displays before them.

From the delicious food to the beautiful atmosphere, the excitement for the new year was palpable.

One of the performances that evening included the Chinese Dragon Dance, a dance to bring good luck. It is believed that the longer the dragon is, the more luck it will bring. The Lion Dance was also featured for courage and stability in the following year. Performers changed their masks multiple times during the Face Changer performance where each color represents a certain emotion.

Giveaways were also part of The Lunar New Year celebration. Red envelopes given with chocolate gold coins and a note symbolize good wishes and luck for the new year ahead.

The Lunar New Year celebration was supported by a variety of organizations: The Knight Foundation, City of Akron, ASIA, Inc., Ka’Ren Community of Akron, Inc., The University of Akron, Akron Public Schools, Civic Youth Innovation Engagement, Akron Community Foundation, GAR Foundation, Ohio Arts Council and Akron Civic Commons.