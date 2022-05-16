The Fisher Institute Grand Reopening

The University of Akron College of Business’s Fisher Institute held a grand re-opening with important stakeholders.

On April 29, 2022, the Fisher Institute held a grand reopening through the Fisher Corporate Partners Meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Attendees included students, corporate partners and UA faculty and staff members.

According to Dave Payne, Professor of Practice and Sales and Director of the Fisher Institute of Professional Selling, there are around 30 corporate partners who help students with internships. UA students achieve 100% job placement among the sales majors and minors at The University of Akron.

“The Fisher Institute for Professional Selling is the second oldest university sales education program in the USA. (Est. Jan. 1994 with Director, Dr. Jon Hawes…he still teaches at UA today),” Payne said.

In honor of Dr. Hawes, there was a celebration of Fisher history and a display to commemorate his contributions.

The event featured a networking breakfast, awards, guest speakers and informative updates regarding the Fisher Institute for professional selling.

Event awards included scholarships for 2022-2023 and for Sales Coaches: Sales Comp Team, Student Ambassadors and Fisher Corporate Partner of the Year.

The keynote speakers at the event were Dave Lariviere, CIO, a 2-star general with the U.S. Army, and Kenny Koblitz from the U.S. Air Force. The topic they spoke on was “Sales is about People, Who Inspire Others.”

Max Littlejohn, a junior Sales Management major at The University of Akron, shared his takeaway from the keynote speeches.

“The two keynote speakers were phenomenal, they both gave great insights on leadership, discipline, teamwork, and so much more,” Littlejohn said. “Having it conversational was great to hear people in the crowd as well.”

Many recent technological advances are happening in the education of sales and the Fisher Institute is using many of them to advance student learning.

“We just started new sales research using the new infrared camera technology, in conjunction with iMotion software technology measuring heartrate, hand temperature change, hand sweat (GSR), facial expression changes as well as iris contraction of the eye upon sales stress in the role plays” Payne said.

According to Payne, the future Fisher Institute classroom will have virtual reality headsets and will provide experience in professional development of skills using modern technologies and data the students capture.

“The Fisher Institute has amazing things coming in the future years and we are just getting started,” Littlejohn said. “I can’t wait to see what happens once I graduate and see future students succeed.”