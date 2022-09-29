UA Homecoming and Family Weekend Events Kick Off This Week

The University of Akron’s Annual Homecoming and Family Weekend will run from September 26th through October 3rd this week. These events are made possible by the generosity of Zips faculty, staff, students, alumni and administrators.

The first 500 student attendees will receive a free Homecoming & Family Weekend t-shirt and Zippy cookie on Monday, Sept. 26. This is part of the Homecoming Kick-Off event at the Jean Hower Taber Student Union from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Food, drinks, yard games, gameday giveaways and the annual sliming of the Homecoming Royalty will occur Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Homecoming Pep Rally and Cookout from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Coleman Common.

On Friday, Sept. 30, The University of Akron Marching Band will rehearse and perform with their Alumni to prepare for Ohio’s Pride performance on Saturday. This social will be held at the R. Shea Brewing Company from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1, the Official Homecoming Tailgate will be in Lot 10 (behind Stile Athletics Field House) from noon to 3 p.m. The UA website describes this free event as a family friendly atmosphere including a variety of food trucks, games, inflatables and more. The first 200 students will receive a meal voucher for the food trucks and the first 1,000 fans will receive a free UA Homecoming t-shirt. Nonstudents can purchase tickets to the Akron Zips football game.