Free Career Fair for Students and Alumni Seeking Internships, Co-ops and Full-Time Positions on Oct. 5

According to the Office of Career Services & Student Employment, attendees should practice their introductions before meeting prospective employers at the fair.

The Office of Career Services & Student Employment is hosting the Career Services Fall ’22 UA Internship and Career Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will be held in the Main Career Center in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union. Attendance is free for both current students and alumni. Preregistration through Handshake, the online recruitment platform, is encouraged but not required.

Attendees will have the chance to speak to over 100 employers about internships, co-ops and full-time jobs for all majors. Handshake lists the employers that will be at the fair for students and alumni.

Donald Jensen, Assistant Director of Career Services & Student Employment, says that this career fair differs from others because of the variety of employers attending from both the Akron area and out of state.

“There is a wide range of industry options which can lead to students talking with an employer in an industry that they may not have considered, or even known about, but is relevant to their personal and career interests, values, and needs,” said Jensen.

Business dress— blouses, button-ups, sweaters and business jackets—is required for the fair. Business jackets are available to borrow for free from the Career Closet in Room 211 of the Student Union. If students want to borrow a jacket, stop by up to a week in advance of the event to pick one out. Supply is based on availability.

The Office of Career Services & Student Employment also offers advice on preparing for career fairs like this. Students and alumni may set up an appointment with the office to go over preparations such as resume reviews and mock interviews. The appointment can be made with a career coordinator on Handshake, emailing [email protected], or calling 330-972-7747.

For any questions about the Career Services Fall ’22 UA Internship and Career Fair, please contact Aaron Tripp ([email protected]) or Mary Cooke ([email protected]) at the Office of Career Services & Student Employment.