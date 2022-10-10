National Coming Out Day Events at The University of Akron, October 11

The Zips Programming Network and the Office of Multicultural Development will be hosting a National Coming Out Day Celebration in the Student Union’s International Lounge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 11. Students may come by for free to pick up pronoun buttons, stickers, flags and more pride novelties. There will also be trivia and a chance to win a $100 visa gift card.

National Coming Out Day is annually held on Oct. 11 and campus events and programs utilize their resources to promote the engagement of students celebrating this in a safe and comfortable environment. This year marks the thirty fourth national coming out of those in the LGBTQ+ community.

UA plans to continue to spread awareness of the continued fight for equality, acceptance and rights for those in the community in addition to celebrating those ready to come out or those who are celebrating when they came out.

Student organizations such as Pride in STEMM, LGBTUA, Gay-Straight Alliance and Akron Equity Pride have been promoting pride on campus too.

The “Zips of Pride” mission to build community, increase visibility across campus and support all LGBTQ+ identities is aided by this campaign across campus. This poster from 2021 features members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies within the UA family.