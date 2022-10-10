What We Do in The Shadows (2014)

Movie poster for What We Do in the Shadows.

It’s finally October! I am honoring this month with the best monsters the season has to offer, commencing with vampires.

If you’re a fan of the FX show “What We Do in The Shadows,” the film that launched the charming franchise is a must see. The horror-comedy mockumentary was written and directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in Jan. 2014. Since the film’s limited theatrical release in Aug. 2014, it has gained critical acclaim and cult-classic status.

A documentary crew follows flat mates Viago (Taika Waititi), Deacon (Jonathan Brugh), Vladislav (Jemaine Clement) and Petyr (Ben Fransham) in Wellington, New Zealand.

The plot unfolds as the vampire roommates overcome relatable, everyday obstacles, including paying the bills, chores and toxic exes, “while also battling enemies like sunlight and werewolves, prowling the streets for human blood, attending unholy masquerade balls and contending with the consequences of immortality. It appears that dealing with a new flatmate is a lot harder than they think.

There are other properties in the franchise that deserve honorable mentions. If you like this movie, these are definitely worth watching. “Wellington Paranormal,” “Dating 101 With Viago,” and “Vampire’s Guide to Vellington” are all sensational.