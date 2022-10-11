Photo Gallery: ZPN and Office of Multicultural Development Hold National Coming Out Day Celebration

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, The Zips Programming Network and the Office of Multicultural Development held a National Coming Out Day Celebration in the Student Union International Lounge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring pride gear, activities, trivia and other meaningful ways to engage, the table was well attended.

See photos from Buchtelite Social Media & Online Editor Alyssa Alexsonshk below: