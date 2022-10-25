Enjoy New and Classic Films Courtesy of Akron-Summit County Public Library for Free, Every Sunday and Thursday

The ASCPL Main Library hosts “ [email protected] ” for casual viewers and fanatics alike, and everyone is welcome.

Between the ticket, ICEE, popcorn and candy, seeing a movie in theaters can get pretty expensive. As an alternative to a traditional movie theater experience, Akron-Summit County Public Library (ASCPL) offers [email protected], a free event for community members to enjoy films on the big screen in their 400-seat auditorium. These movies are shown Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. at Main Library at 60 S High St.

“I feel that it’s important for the public to be able to see movies on a large screen in a theater setting with an audience, for free,” Julia Devine, Culture & AV Adult Services Librarian, said. “I try to vary the films to reflect different segments of our audience. Showing family-friendly films is a great way to give parents an option to bring their kids to see a movie without breaking the bank.”

Devine programs the movies for both Thursday and Sunday [email protected] Her background is in film history and preservation, so she loves to talk about movies with library patrons and works hard to ensure the movies they screen appeal to the audience.

“We have many DVDs in the library collection that are expensive to acquire, so I like to show some things that are not as easy for most people to find and view,” she said. “And it’s fun to bring your family and friends to make it more of a group outing.”

Newer, blockbuster movies are typically shown on Sundays and shorter or older films are on Thursdays. Movies are shown by theme, as well, including December holidays; Valentine’s Day and love stories; and remembrance of performers who passed away in 2022.

Another interesting component of [email protected] is the “Check-it-out” flyer that Devine hands out. Through this flyer, audience members can find information on other resources the library has related to the film shown that day.

Providing further information and offering materials for viewers to check out demonstrates Devine’s and the library’s commitment to fostering learning and enrichment for all.

Creating a welcoming environment is important to Akron-Summit County Public Library and they are committed to accessibility and inclusion. All films are shown with closed captioning for the hearing-impaired.

Akron-Summit County Public Library includes the Main Library, located in downtown Akron, as well as 18 other branch locations throughout Summit County.

Free parking-deck parking is available on weekdays after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

Upcoming Film Showings for [email protected]:

Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. No registration is required.

October 2022

Oct. 27: “The Mummy” (1932)

Oct. 30: “The Innocents” (1961)

November 2022

Nov. 3: “Desperate” (1947)

Nov. 6: “Jurassic World Dominion”

Nov. 10: “Phantom Lady” (1944)

Nov. 13: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Nov. 17: “The Sniper” (1952)

Nov. 20: Special 14th Anniversary Screening of “Twilight”

Nov. 27: “Lightyear”

December 2022

Dec. 1: “Cash on Demand” (1961)

Dec. 4: “Comfort and Joy” (1984)

Dec. 8: “Remember the Night” (1940)

Dec. 11: “Holiday Inn” (1942)

Dec. 15: “An American Tail” (1986)

Dec. 18: “Miracle on 34th Street”

Dec. 22: “A Christmas Carol” (1951)

Dec. 29: “One Way Passage” (1932)

January 2023

Jan. 5: “Kid Glove Killer” (1942)

Jan. 8: “Where the Crawdads Sing”

Jan. 12: “Pressure Point” (1962)

Jan. 19: “A Reflection of Fear” (1972)

Jan. 22: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Jan. 26: “Brian’s Song” (1971)

Jan. 29: “Thor: Love and Thunder

February 2023

Feb. 2: “All That Heaven Allows” (1955)

Feb. 5: “The Lady Eve” (1941)

Feb. 9: “Love Me Tonight” (1932)

Feb. 12: “Love and Basketball” (2000)

Feb. 16: “Harold and Maude” (1971)

Feb. 19: “I Know Where I’m Going” (1945)

Feb. 23: “Design for Living” (1933)

Feb. 26: “Loving” (2016)

This schedule and more information about each film will be available soon at Events – Akron-Summit County Public Library.

Questions about [email protected] can be directed to Culture & AV Division at 330-643-9015 or [email protected].