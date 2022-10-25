Poll: Do You Plan to Vote?
October 25, 2022
The midterm elections are coming up Tuesday, November 8, and The Buchtelite has just one question for you: do you plan to vote?
During this midterm election year, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested, which means that the power to decide the direction and future of the nation is in the hands of the voters. Will you be one of them?
Do you plan to vote in the midterm election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022?
Sorry, there was an error loading this poll.