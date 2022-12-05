A seasonal favorite event in the Akron community, the [email protected] Holiday Shop is returning from a pandemic pause just in time for holiday gifting season.

The University of Akron Mary Schiller Myers School of Art presents the [email protected] Holiday Shop 2022 on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

[email protected] Holiday Shop will be held in the Folk Hall atrium and projects galleries of Emily Davis Gallery, which is located inside Folk Hall at 150 E. Exchange St. in Akron.

Parking for the shop is available near Folk Hall in the lots off E. Exchange and Wheeler streets. Admission and parking are free.

Guests and collectors who attend the [email protected] Holiday Shop 2022 will be able to purchase creative art pieces crafted through firsthand experiences and emotion. The work featured in the sale will include creations from Myers School of Art students, faculty, staff and local and international exhibitors.

But don’t make the mistake of calling the holiday shop a craft show.

“It’s a common mislabeling that faculty work to remedy,” Melissa Olson, Myers School of Art Student Affairs manager, said, of the term craft show.

Calling an art sale, a craft show is problematic because though the lines can appear blurred, the creation process and display differ between art and craft.

The [email protected] Holiday Shop attracts collectors in the community, along with those who are looking for unique and one-of-a-kind gifts for their loved ones.

The Emily Davis Gallery makes an excellent stage for the show.

As a part of The University of Akron, the objective of Emily Davis Gallery is to serve students, faculty and community through encouragement and inspiration. Visitors will find Contemporary displays that emphasize current expression and critical thinking through visual art throughout the gallery.

Though exhibitions can be seen year-round in Emily Davis Gallery, [email protected] is a special seasonal sale.

Those with questions about the holiday show can contact the The University of Akron Mary Schiller Myers School of Art at 330-972-6030.