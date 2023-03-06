Salem: A History of Injustice Airs Tonight, March 8, from 7 – 9 p.m.

“Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four” will be airing on March 8, 2023, at the Jean Hower Taber Student Union from 7 – 9 P.M.

This film is about a shocking example of discrimination shown toward the LGBTQ community in 1995. The screening of this documentary is free and open to the public.

Four Latino women who identified as lesbians were accused of sexually abusing two children.

They spent fifteen years in prison. They were finally freed in 2016 with the help of the Texas Innocence Project.

Mary Triece, professor of communications and director of Women’s Studies at The University of Akron reiterates the importance of knowing the history of struggles faced by women and the LGBTQ community.

“People in the LGBTQ community are more likely to be seen as predators,” Triece stated. “I am working with the Ohio Innocence Project to bring this documentary to campus. There are systemic problems in the legal criminal system. Homophobia is found in the justice system. There are fundamental flaws in the way evidence is used against marginalized people.”

