Update: All University of Akron courses go remote and all campus events are cancelled beginning Tues. April 18, until further notice

Update at 10:30 p.m., April 17

The University of Akron just announced that “out of an abundance of caution, The University of Akron will move all in-person classes at the main campus to remote instruction beginning Tuesday, April 18, until further notice. Additionally, all day and evening events on campus are canceled until further notice.”

This news comes following the announcement that the Jayland Walker grand jury declined to indict the 8 officers who were involved in the traffic stop that led to his death in June of 2022.

The University recommended that student-athletes consult with their coaches on the status of practices and sporting events.

The announcement from UA also said, “Campus is open and expected to be operational; however, employees who are able to work from home are encouraged to do so. Employees with questions should consult with their supervisor.”

April 13 at 4:47 p.m.:

Downtown Akron is bracing for impact as the Grand Jury deliberations in the Jayland Walker trial continue.

According to the UA Digest, two campus buildings near the courthouse, where the Jayland Walker grand jury is deliberating, will close on Friday, April 14 at noon and remain closed until further notice.

To align with the city’s decision to have employees work remotely, the University of Akron will move all classes in the Polsky Building and the College of Business that begin at noon or later on Friday, April 14, to remote learning. Those buildings will remain remote until further notice.

The digest reported that classes that begin prior to noon on Friday will be held in person as scheduled. Employees in those two buildings are asked to work from home Friday afternoon and until further notice. Both buildings will be closed beginning at noon on Friday and swipe access will be disabled. Downtown businesses have already boarded up their windows in anticipation of protests, and the Akron Beacon Journal reported on cement barriers being installed earlier today in the city’s planned protest zone.