The Buchtelite 20 Under 20

In today’s competitive job market, building a successful career often requires a combination of talent, dedication and perseverance. And while many people wait until they are in their twenties or thirties to make strides in their chosen field, there is a growing number of young professionals who are taking proactive steps towards achieving their goals at an early age. The Buchtelite has recognized and celebrated 20 of these ambitious individuals in this feature. We introduce these impressive students who are already making waves in their respective industries and demonstrate the importance of starting early when it comes to building a successful career: