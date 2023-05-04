The University of Akron celebrates Achievement Award winners with luncheon

The ceremony also honored 46 individuals from across campus who will retire in 2023.

Brittany+Ferguson-Mike+stands+with+her+three+student+nominators+after+accepting+her+Achievement+Award+for+Outstanding+Mentor.

Brittany Ferguson-Mike stands with her three student nominators after accepting her Achievement Award for Outstanding Mentor.

By Editorial Staff
May 4, 2023

Members of The University of Akron community who are retiring in 2023

Stephen Allen
Deborah Ammerman
Dr. Carolyn Behrman
Darlene Buza
Paula Ann Conger
Tammie Coontz
Jean Cowser
Heidi Cressman
Brett Draper
Julie Drew
Kathryn Evans
Amy Gilliland
Dale Gooding Jr.
James Grimsley
Pamela Helmick
Wayne Hill
Douglas Hubert
Anne Jorgensen
Linda Kerr
John Knoblock
Kevin Kreider
Patricia LaNasa
Brenda Laster
Victoria Marina
Gregg McAllise
Jason McNicholas
Edward Miller
Dennis Mitchell
Melinda Newman
Julia Oliver
Lori Palmer
Kandi Pilliod
Rose Resler
John Sahl
Scott Scarborough
Jan Soinski
Jean Spangler
Louise Stefanov
Philip Thomson
Karen Todaro
Robert Veillette
Dan Wallis
Charles Weigand
Rose Mary Weigand
Donald F. Welch
Pamela Woodall Caine

On Tuesday, May 2, The University of Akron Achievement Awards Celebration was held in InfoCision Stadium. President Gary Miller and Provost John Wiencek gave remarks along with Willy Kolman, AVP and executive director of alumni relations. In addition to the Achievement Award Winners, the celebration also honored 46 members of the campus who are retiring in 2023.

The Buchtelite extends a special congratulations and thank you to Brittany Ferguson-Mike, who was nominated by our editor-in-chief along with two other student nominators. Ferguson-Mike’s work in Student Life has had a positive impact on all student organizations on campus, including ours.

Congratulations to all of the Achievement Award winners and thank you to all of those who are retiring this year. Your hard work and legacy will live on in the lives of the students and community members whose lives you have touched.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Buchtelite (@buchtelite)

As featured in our social video above, the University of Akron Achievement Award winners for 2023 are:

The 2022-23 Outstanding Teacher Award
(Faculty Members with Six or More Years of Service)

Dr. Hillary Nunn

The 2022-23 Outstanding Teacher Award
(Faculty Members with Fewer Than Six Years of Service)

Dr. William Visco

The 2022-23 Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Member Award

Stephanie Davis-Dieringer

The 2022-23 Outstanding Researcher Award
Career Achievement in Research

Dr. Mesfin Tsige

The 2022-23 Outstanding Researcher Award
Early Achievement in Research

Dr. Qixin Zhou

The 2022-23 Outstanding Mentor Award

Brittany Ferguson-Mike

The 2022-23 Supporting the Student Experience Award

 Elizabeth Clifford

The 2022-23 Community Engagement Award

Dr. Shanon Donelly 

The 2022-23 Diversity Award

Dr. Mary Triece

The 2022-23 Exemplary Service Award

Jennifer Hebert, Faculty Winner

Crystal Bledsoe, Contract Professional Winner

Susan Scheks, Staff Winner