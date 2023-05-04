The University of Akron celebrates Achievement Award winners with luncheon
The ceremony also honored 46 individuals from across campus who will retire in 2023.
May 4, 2023
On Tuesday, May 2, The University of Akron Achievement Awards Celebration was held in InfoCision Stadium. President Gary Miller and Provost John Wiencek gave remarks along with Willy Kolman, AVP and executive director of alumni relations. In addition to the Achievement Award Winners, the celebration also honored 46 members of the campus who are retiring in 2023.
The Buchtelite extends a special congratulations and thank you to Brittany Ferguson-Mike, who was nominated by our editor-in-chief along with two other student nominators. Ferguson-Mike’s work in Student Life has had a positive impact on all student organizations on campus, including ours.
Congratulations to all of the Achievement Award winners and thank you to all of those who are retiring this year. Your hard work and legacy will live on in the lives of the students and community members whose lives you have touched.
View this post on Instagram
As featured in our social video above, the University of Akron Achievement Award winners for 2023 are:
The 2022-23 Outstanding Teacher Award
(Faculty Members with Six or More Years of Service)
Dr. Hillary Nunn
The 2022-23 Outstanding Teacher Award
(Faculty Members with Fewer Than Six Years of Service)
Dr. William Visco
The 2022-23 Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Member Award
Stephanie Davis-Dieringer
The 2022-23 Outstanding Researcher Award
Career Achievement in Research
Dr. Mesfin Tsige
The 2022-23 Outstanding Researcher Award
Early Achievement in Research
Dr. Qixin Zhou
The 2022-23 Outstanding Mentor Award
Brittany Ferguson-Mike
The 2022-23 Supporting the Student Experience Award
Elizabeth Clifford
The 2022-23 Community Engagement Award
Dr. Shanon Donelly
The 2022-23 Diversity Award
Dr. Mary Triece
The 2022-23 Exemplary Service Award
Jennifer Hebert, Faculty Winner
Crystal Bledsoe, Contract Professional Winner
Susan Scheks, Staff Winner