The University of Akron celebrates Achievement Award winners with luncheon

The ceremony also honored 46 individuals from across campus who will retire in 2023.

Brittany Ferguson-Mike stands with her three student nominators after accepting her Achievement Award for Outstanding Mentor.

Members of The University of Akron community who are retiring in 2023

Stephen Allen

Deborah Ammerman

Dr. Carolyn Behrman

Darlene Buza

Paula Ann Conger

Tammie Coontz

Jean Cowser

Heidi Cressman

Brett Draper

Julie Drew

Kathryn Evans

Amy Gilliland

Dale Gooding Jr.

James Grimsley

Pamela Helmick

Wayne Hill

Douglas Hubert

Anne Jorgensen

Linda Kerr

John Knoblock

Kevin Kreider

Patricia LaNasa

Brenda Laster

Victoria Marina

Gregg McAllise

Jason McNicholas

Edward Miller

Dennis Mitchell

Melinda Newman

Julia Oliver

Lori Palmer

Kandi Pilliod

Rose Resler

John Sahl

Scott Scarborough

Jan Soinski

Jean Spangler

Louise Stefanov

Philip Thomson

Karen Todaro

Robert Veillette

Dan Wallis

Charles Weigand

Rose Mary Weigand

Donald F. Welch

Pamela Woodall Caine



On Tuesday, May 2, The University of Akron Achievement Awards Celebration was held in InfoCision Stadium. President Gary Miller and Provost John Wiencek gave remarks along with Willy Kolman, AVP and executive director of alumni relations. In addition to the Achievement Award Winners, the celebration also honored 46 members of the campus who are retiring in 2023.

The Buchtelite extends a special congratulations and thank you to Brittany Ferguson-Mike, who was nominated by our editor-in-chief along with two other student nominators. Ferguson-Mike’s work in Student Life has had a positive impact on all student organizations on campus, including ours.

Congratulations to all of the Achievement Award winners and thank you to all of those who are retiring this year. Your hard work and legacy will live on in the lives of the students and community members whose lives you have touched.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Buchtelite (@buchtelite)

As featured in our social video above, the University of Akron Achievement Award winners for 2023 are:

The 2022-23 Outstanding Teacher Award

(Faculty Members with Six or More Years of Service)

Dr. Hillary Nunn

The 2022-23 Outstanding Teacher Award

(Faculty Members with Fewer Than Six Years of Service)

Dr. William Visco

The 2022-23 Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Member Award

Stephanie Davis-Dieringer

The 2022-23 Outstanding Researcher Award

Career Achievement in Research

Dr. Mesfin Tsige

The 2022-23 Outstanding Researcher Award

Early Achievement in Research

Dr. Qixin Zhou

The 2022-23 Outstanding Mentor Award

Brittany Ferguson-Mike

The 2022-23 Supporting the Student Experience Award

Elizabeth Clifford

The 2022-23 Community Engagement Award

Dr. Shanon Donelly

The 2022-23 Diversity Award

Dr. Mary Triece

The 2022-23 Exemplary Service Award

Jennifer Hebert, Faculty Winner

Crystal Bledsoe, Contract Professional Winner

Susan Scheks, Staff Winner