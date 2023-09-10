Photo Essay: Fall Kick-Off; University of Akron’s Alumni Social

On Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, The University of Akron held a fall kick off event for University of Akron Alumni and campus in downtown Akron, featuring live music, food, and entertainment. The event included DJ’ing by UA’s student-led radio station, WZIP, and performances by “Ohio’s Pride,” The University of Akron marching band and OpenTone Music’s Amistad Caribbean Arts Ensemble. Attendees learned more about the Polsky Building and Lock 3 renovations, which will change the face of downtown in the coming years.