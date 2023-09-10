Photo Essay: Fall Kick-Off; University of Akron’s Alumni Social

By Philip Patnode, Photographer
September 9, 2023
Photo Essay: Fall Kick-Off; University of Akrons Alumni Social
Philip Patnode

On Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, The University of Akron held a fall kick off event for University of Akron Alumni and campus in downtown Akron, featuring live music, food, and entertainment. The event included DJ’ing by UA’s student-led radio station, WZIP, and performances by “Ohio’s Pride,” The University of Akron marching band and OpenTone Music’s Amistad Caribbean Arts Ensemble. Attendees learned more about the Polsky Building and Lock 3 renovations, which will change the face of downtown in the coming years.

Buchtelite photographer Philip Patnode documented The University of Akron family enjoying the city on a clear, comfortable evening. Below, enjoy featured images and then a gallery of his photos from the event.

Photo Essay: Fall Kick-Off, University of Akron’s Alumni Social

All photos by Philip Patnode, Buchtelite Photographer:
The Buchtelite

The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron
