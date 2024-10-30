In Memoriam: Kelley Turner

Kelley Turner was a joyful and loving matriarch in the Akron community. She was often seen working at Lock 3, Ed Davis Community Center, Lawton Street Community Center and The University of Akron. Kelley loved the city of Akron and loved children. She was always a major supporter of children’s sports, especially Akron’s Tiny Tots league. She was always taking part in campus gatherings, community events and local celebrations.

Kelley provided secretarial services to the Academic Achievement Programs Department at The University of Akron, assisting staff and families in the TRiO and S.T.E.P programs. She worked in our department for more than 10 years, aiding staff with anything they needed to ensure the success of future college graduates. She was truly well-known and remembered as the glue that held us together. We could go to her for answers that no one knew, contacts within the university and for assistance with any of our programs.

Kelley’s passion for traveling, comradery and adventure will not be forgotten. She loved to attend trips with the university programs she worked on and would tell us about her personal travels out of the country. She truly could make anyone in the room laugh and we always felt better when she was around. She was a wonderful spirit, and we were lucky to have her on our team.

Our lovely coworker was surrounded by her family and loved ones when she passed away on September 28, 2024. She leaves behind two children, Destiny and Grant, two grandchildren, and so many family members and friends.

Staff Testimonials:

“I had the good fortune to meet and work with Kelley before being hired here at The University of Akron. She was working in a similar role, and in true fashion was the cohesive agent that held the organization together. She had the same impact in her role as Administrative Secretary with the Academic Achievement Programs at UA. She was the senior member of the department, and her knowledge of policy was impeccable. If she did not know it, she knew who to contact to get whatever was needed. She was an asset to our department and her absence is deafening. She is missed by the entire department in that she quickly developed relationships with each of us. She was one of the strongest friends I have ever met. She was so very committed to her job, and even while not in the best of health, she came to work every day and gave it her all. May she forever rest in peace.” – Dr. Fannie Brown, Interim Director of Academic Achievement Programs, The University of Akron

“I had the privilege to work with Kelley for the last 3 years. She was truly somebody I knew I could depend on to brighten a gloomy day with her warm and beautiful smile. One of the things Kelley and I connected on was our love for our families. We would often swap stories about her grandchildren and my children, laughing about the silly things they said or did. She loved her babies and those babies loved her. Kelley is and will continue to be missed.” – Dr. Jennifer Lyles Jones, Project Director of Educational Talent Search, The University of Akron

“As a new employee of The University of Akron, I worked with Kelly for 15 months and it was a privilege to have her as our secretary over our programs. She was thoughtful to others and always willing to stop and help me when needed. I enjoyed her honesty in conversations. The Academic Achievement programs will miss her and her contributions to the students at the Akron Public Schools.” – Shananne Lewis, Education Specialist, The University of Akron

“I worked with Kelley Turner for almost five years, and I appreciated her professionalism. She cared for her coworkers and the students and put us all in the best position to succeed. May her family find peace in this painful time, and may they know that The University of Akron Academic Achievement Programs will be here for them now and always.” – Roy Rosario, Education Specialist, The University of Akron

“Kelley was someone I saw in my life that represented safety and happiness. She was always someone I could rely on for answers or just a laugh. She loved our department and had such passion for the success of students. She always supported me, and I thank her for that. Continue to rest peacefully.” – Cheyenne Shippe, Lead Academic Advisor of Upward Bound Classic, The University of Akron

“Kelley Turner, a faithful colleague and long-term employee of the Academic Achievement Programs at The University of Akron, will long be remembered in many ways. She went beyond expectations in ensuring that the department’s human resource needs were met—from hiring, to onboarding, training, compensation and more. She worked effortlessly in planning the annual Summer Program where more than 500 students from local and area schools participated for six weeks. The department could rely on Kelley to get the job done and get it done right! Kelley was the go-to person in the department because we knew that Kelley would find the answer to whatever the question was. Through her sickness, she continued to work; even though there were days she was not feeling well, she came to work and performed her job. Ms. Turner worked onto the last day. She will be remembered for her dedication to the Academic Achievement Programs—staff and students. We will miss her dearly. She was a true Zip until the end!” – Dr. Sheldon B. Wrice, Vice President of Inclusion and Equity & Chief Diversity Officer, The University of Akron