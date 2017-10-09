The Editorially Independent Student Voice at The University of Akron Since 1889.

The Buchtelite

Kinky Boots Coming to E.J. Thomas Hall

The Tony Award winning musical, “Kinky Boots” will be at E.J. Thomas Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

(Photo courtesy of E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall)

By Brianna Cramer, Social Media Editor
October 9, 2017
Filed under Arts & Lifestyle, Theater

On its fifth year on Broadway, “Kinky Boots” will be making its way to Akron after being seen by over 5 million people worldwide.

“Kinky Boots” has won six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Choreography.

Director and choreographer, Jerry Mitchell, is a two-time Tony Award winner who also directed Broadway’s “Legally Blonde” and “Hairspray.” The songs in “Kinky Boots” are written by Grammy and Tony winner, Cyndi Lauper.

Based on a true story, “(Kinky Boots) takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan,” as described by E.J. Thomas Hall.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $78 for both shows, which are on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.

Single show tickets are available, as well as tickets to see all four Broadway in Akron shows for the 2017-2018 season. Tickets can be purchased online on ticketmaster.com, at the E.J. Thomas box office from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on weekdays or by phone at 330-972-7570.

For more information about “Kinky Boots,” visit uakron.edu/ej or kinkybootsthemusical.com.

