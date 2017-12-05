Rocket Blast Off Against Zips in MAC Championship

Akron Zips, 28 - Toledo Rockets, 45

Close The scene at Ford Field prior to kickoff between the Akron Zips and Toledo Rockets on Saturday. Jake Herron

Jake Herron The scene at Ford Field prior to kickoff between the Akron Zips and Toledo Rockets on Saturday.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

The Mid-American Conference Championship game played on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Ford Field was a season rematch between The University of Akron and the University of Toledo. Unfortunately for the Zips, they were unable to beat Toledo during their second encounter this season, causing them to lose the championship game, 45-28.

Toledo’s defense dominated Akron’s offense, holding the Zips scoreless to the third quarter of the game.

Akron saw three quarterbacks play during the Saturday’s game, all combined for 283 yards from 18 for 42 attempts, yet Toledo’s fifth-year quarterback, Logan Woodside, lead the game with 23 from 37 passes for 307 yards.

“I told (Woodside) he’s the best quarterback I’ve played against since Peyton Manning,” Akron coach Terry Bowden said. “He’s a difference-maker and my hat goes off to him and the job he’s done.”

Akron will have one more chance to end the season on a high note with their invitation to the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl against Florida Atlantic University, on Tuesday, Dec. 19 in Boca Raton, Florida.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close