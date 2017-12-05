The Editorially Independent Student Voice at The University of Akron Since 1889.

The Buchtelite

  • Zips Football to Face Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton Bowl

  • Men's Soccer Advances to Final Four

Rocket Blast Off Against Zips in MAC Championship

Akron Zips, 28 - Toledo Rockets, 45

The+scene+at+Ford+Field+prior+to+kickoff+between+the+Akron+Zips+and+Toledo+Rockets+on+Saturday.
The scene at Ford Field prior to kickoff between the Akron Zips and Toledo Rockets on Saturday.

The scene at Ford Field prior to kickoff between the Akron Zips and Toledo Rockets on Saturday.

Jake Herron

Jake Herron

The scene at Ford Field prior to kickoff between the Akron Zips and Toledo Rockets on Saturday.

By Robert Corts, Sports Correspondent
December 5, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Sports

The Mid-American Conference Championship game played on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Ford Field was a season rematch between The University of Akron and the University of Toledo. Unfortunately for the Zips, they were unable to beat Toledo during their second encounter this season, causing them to lose the championship game, 45-28.

The Mid-American Conference logo featured on the 50-yard line at Ford Field for the MAC Championship game Saturday. (Photo courtesy of The ZTV Sports Report)

Toledo’s defense dominated Akron’s offense, holding the Zips scoreless to the third quarter of the game.

Akron saw three quarterbacks play during the Saturday’s game, all combined for 283 yards from 18 for 42 attempts, yet Toledo’s fifth-year quarterback, Logan Woodside, lead the game with 23 from 37 passes for 307 yards.

“I told (Woodside) he’s the best quarterback I’ve played against since Peyton Manning,” Akron coach Terry Bowden said. “He’s a difference-maker and my hat goes off to him and the job he’s done.”

Akron will have one more chance to end the season on a high note with their invitation to the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl against Florida Atlantic University, on Tuesday, Dec. 19 in Boca Raton, Florida.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

To post a comment on a story, you must provide your name and a valid email address. The Comments Forum is a place for civil discussion and debate. The editors reserve to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or that includes personal attack, libel, hate speech, or inaccurate or misleading information. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Editor-in-Chief at 330-972-6184.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*