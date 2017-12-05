Rocket Blast Off Against Zips in MAC Championship
Akron Zips, 28 - Toledo Rockets, 45
The Mid-American Conference Championship game played on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Ford Field was a season rematch between The University of Akron and the University of Toledo. Unfortunately for the Zips, they were unable to beat Toledo during their second encounter this season, causing them to lose the championship game, 45-28.
Toledo’s defense dominated Akron’s offense, holding the Zips scoreless to the third quarter of the game.
Akron saw three quarterbacks play during the Saturday’s game, all combined for 283 yards from 18 for 42 attempts, yet Toledo’s fifth-year quarterback, Logan Woodside, lead the game with 23 from 37 passes for 307 yards.
“I told (Woodside) he’s the best quarterback I’ve played against since Peyton Manning,” Akron coach Terry Bowden said. “He’s a difference-maker and my hat goes off to him and the job he’s done.”
Akron will have one more chance to end the season on a high note with their invitation to the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl against Florida Atlantic University, on Tuesday, Dec. 19 in Boca Raton, Florida.
Leave a Comment
To post a comment on a story, you must provide your name and a valid email address. The Comments Forum is a place for civil discussion and debate. The editors reserve to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or that includes personal attack, libel, hate speech, or inaccurate or misleading information. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Editor-in-Chief at 330-972-6184.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.