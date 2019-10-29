President Gary L. Miller Announces Interim UA Executive Vice President, Provost
Dr. Joe Urgo will fill the position during the national search for this position.
October 29, 2019
President Gary Miller recently announced Dr. Joe Urgo as Interim Executive Vice President and Provost, pending approval from the Board of Trustees.
This announcement comes two weeks after President Miller proposed the plan to begin a national search to fill the position at The University of Akron.
Dr. Urgo will not be considered as a candidate for the permanent position of Executive Vice President and Provost.
After approval from the BOY, Dr. Urgo will begin his duties on Nov. 4 and continue until June 30 with a 30-day notice period if a permanent Provost is found before that date.
President Miller said after visiting the different colleges and talking with deans, department chairs and other leadership of shared governance, he felt UA would benefit from implementing the single-position Provost model immediately.
Dr. Urgo and President Miller worked together at the University of Mississippi as department chairs. Additionally, Dr. Urgo served as President of St. Mary’s College of Maryland and Provost of the University of North Carolina at Asheville.
“We are fortunate that Dr. Joe Urgo has agreed to step into the EVP/Provost role on an interim basis,” President Miller said.
Dr. Pamela Schulze, President of the Akron Chapter of the American Association of University Professors, released a statement welcoming Dr. Urgo to UA as this is a right step toward changing the future of the University.
“Strong academic leadership is needed now, and Dr. Urgo possesses the necessary credentials and experience to lead us through the next academic year as we embark on a search for a permanent Executive Vice President and Provost,” Dr. Schulze said.
Prior to the national search for a Provost, the duties had been divided among Dr. Chand Midha; Interim Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer, and Dr. Rex Ramsier; Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer.
Although Dr. Ramsier will retain his current position, Dr. Midha will relinquish his position in the Office of Academic Affairs, as well as the Executive Dean of the Graduate School, the announcement in the Digest said.
“I appreciate Dr. Midha’s long years of service to UA and wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” President Miller said.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Megan Parker is currently majoring in Media Studies with a minor in Public Relations at The University of Akron.
An eight-time Best of SNO award winner, her primary areas of coverage include campus news, accessibility/disability awareness and event previews. After graduating from UA, Megan plans to become a reporter for a small-town newspaper before eventually becoming the Editor-in-Chief of her own publication.
An Interesting Fact about Megan:
Once, many years ago, Megan made a tire fall off...
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at online-editor@buchtelite.com.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.