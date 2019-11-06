Students at UA Determined to ‘Make a Difference’ Despite Transportation Issues
No transportation made it difficult for student volunteers to complete service projects in the Akron community, so they completed their own on campus.
November 6, 2019
On Oct. 25, students from The University of Akron filled the Jean Hower Taber Student Union at 9 a.m. ready to volunteer for Make A Difference Day.
Two different shifts were available for students to complete service projects. One from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and another from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Students were assigned to groups and those groups would get assigned a service site to go to.
However, this year’s Make A Difference did not go as originally planned as there were no buses to take students to their assigned sites off campus.
Luke Trese, a sports management major and President of Sigma Lambda, a group on campus that volunteers every year, said several students ended up completing projects on campus or at places within walking distance of campus.
“I did stick & peel crafts, making gripping socks for the elderly, and one other small project I can’t remember. Another group from Sigma Lambda walked to Haven of Rest, and another group pulled flowers on Coleman Common,” Trese said.
Trese added that he heard the lack of transportation was a mixup, as the buses were allegedly scheduled by the bus company accidentally for Saturday instead of Friday.
When asked about the transportation issues, Adam Beverly, Coordinator of Make A Difference Day declined to comment.
While the morning may have been a bit chaotic, by the second shift everything was under control and groups were reassigned tasks and were still able to work at some project sites.
Despite the lack of transportation for Make A Difference Day, student volunteers at UA were still able to make the most of the situation and make a difference on and around campus.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Veronica Janosek is a double major in Integrated Marketing Communications and Marketing Management at The University of Akron.
As a published writer, her primary areas of coverage include campus sports, as well as campus news. After graduating from UA, Veronica plans on applying her marketing skills within the business world.
An Interesting Fact about Veronica:
Veronica's parents made her initials V.W.J. so that they stood for the Volkswagen Jetta.
Connect with Veronica:
news-editor@buchtelite.com
sports-editor@buchtelite.com
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at online-editor@buchtelite.com.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.