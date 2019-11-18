College Republicans Give Students Opportunities to Engage in Politics

Editors Note: The Buchtelite will also be providing coverage of the College Democrats organization at The University of Akron.

Students at UA have the opportunity to get involved and learn about right-wing politics, while networking and developing real-life leadership skills on campus through the University’s College Republicans student organization.



“The College Republicans are a student-led political organization that supports Republican causes,” senior Oliver Lake, a political science and public relations double major and the group’s former president, said.



Lake explained that the organization makes efforts to encourage students to register and actually helps them to register to vote as a way to help elect Republican candidates.



According to the College Republican National Committee’s website, there are more than 250,000 College Republicans located on over 1,800 campuses throughout the United States.



In addition to their weekly meetings, the College Republicans also offer outside activities, such as volunteering to help show support for Republican candidates and attending different political events.

This semester, the group has supported the “Make Campus Great Again” initiative and also sent members to the Ohio Republican Party’s state dinner.



“100%, it has been the highlight of my semester,” said freshman Sophia Fisher, a participant in the university’s 3+3 law program with a minor in French.



Fisher expressed that wherever you are on the political spectrum, the ideas discussed by the College Republicans can be challenging while also expanding your perspective.



“I love politics and joining this club has encouraged and inspired me in so many ways,” Fisher said. “The College Republicans have shaped me into the person I am today.”



According to Lake, however, “the number one thing College Republicans offers is networking.”



Lake explained that students can become connected not only to other people but also to jobs, resources and leadership roles.



The College Republicans of The University of Akron hold a weekly meeting on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. in room 308 of the Student Union to discuss politics and current events as well as occasionally hear from guest speakers.



There is a one-time $10 fee to join the group.



Students interested in joining the university’s chapter of College Republicans can stop into any meeting or contact the chapter by email.