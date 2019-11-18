ZPN Root Beer Kegger Inspires Student Safety
November 18, 2019
On Oct. 29, the Zips Program Network (ZPN) at The University of Akron hosted a root beer kegger in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union in honor of alcohol awareness week.
The kegger took place from 8 to 11 p.m. and was open to all current UA students interested in root beer and activities with peers and friends.
Activities included trivia and corn hole, along with a root beer pong championship where the grand prize was a gift basket.
The food and fun activities served as an intended reminder by ZPN of the genuine effect having fun without the influence of alcohol can have.
Junior Allyson Monroe, house chair of Kappa Kappa Gamma and a political science major, said she believes in the positive effects an event like this can have on the student body.
“I think it gives students a chance to be themselves for a change, without all the other stuff,” Monroe said. “It’s really fun too.”
Monroe is not the only one who shares the same feeling of positivity towards the kegger and its message.
Deborah Novak, assistant director of student conduct and community standards and member of the Alcohol Awareness Committee, ran a table at the event to spread awareness about the “Truth About Marijuana” initiative.
“The importance of getting awareness to student alcohol use is important but we must also bear in mind the usage of marijuana edibles,” Novak said.
Novak emphasized addressing the negative effects of all influences, highlighting marijuana edibles as a talking point.
Overall, this event was dedicated to showing positive influences of having a good time without alcohol or drugs.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Enrique Antonio is currently majoring in Communication with a focus in Public Relations at The University of Akron.
With a strong interest in both community engagement and campus-wide connections, his primary area of coverage is campus news and editorials. After graduating from UA, Enrique hopes to work for non-profit organizations, specifically running social media for LGBTQ+ youth outreach groups.
An Interesting Fact about Enrique:
Enrique's entire family lives out-of-state in Las Vegas, Nevada.
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at online-editor@buchtelite.com.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.