Summit Artspace Holding Fall Juried Exhibition ‘Creativity During a Crisis’

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit Artspace requested submissions from Myers School of Art students and alumni for the fall juried exhibition “Creativity During a Crisis”.



The exhibition will be held at Summit Artspace’s, 140 E Market St. location on the second floor and will be available to the public the entire month of October on Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 12 to 5 p.m.



According to a press release, Summit Artspace hopes “to bring Akron art students and alumni together to celebrate and support each other’s creativity during a time most challenging to artists.”



Artists were able to submit up to 3 artworks and they were asked to print out a submission and labeling form, including a name, title, medium and date of creation. Some were asked for a brief interview about how they managed to stay creative during 2020.



Kristina Wolin, who graduated from Myers School of Art in 2019 with a BFA in painting and drawing and a minor in photography, is the originator of the event.



Wolin’s desire is for this Exhibition to be beneficial to Myers School of Art students and alumni by reuniting them and their art.



“It has been a long hard year of being cut off from the physical interaction with art, artists, and the community that artists need to thrive and together,” said Wolin.



According to Wolin’s website, she won several grants and scholarships while attending the University of Akron. In 2018 she was accepted into Currents Artist-In-Residency at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts.



Wolin also received the Myers School of Art 2019 Venice Biennale Scholarship, which allowed her to attend the internationally renowned Venice Biennale art exhibition held in Italy.



In the fall of 2019, Wolin held an exhibition titled “Family Heirloom” at the Crown Point Ecology Center.



Originally from Rosepine, Louisiana, Wolin wants this exhibition to “strengthen the sense of enthusiasm and camaraderie within our community that [she has] come to know and love.”