English majors receive scholarships during spring 2023 awards season

Each spring, the English Department offers a variety of awards for English majors in their undergraduate program (or, depending on the award, graduate program). Some scholarships include sending in a short story, poetry selections or essays from English or literature courses taken recently.

Download the 2023 Award Winners Poster here.

The awards given this year included:

Jedediah Brownbread, Esq. Award

John T. Dukes Memorial Scholarship

Calista Cummings Award

Carl and Dorothy Bauer Scholarship

Sam Ella Dukes Memorial Poetry Prize

Lois Finley Memorial Scholarship

Donald A. and Laura Jane Keister Memorial Essay Prize in Literature

Dorris B. Harris Endowed Scholarship

Zora M. Ledinko Endowed Memorial Scholarship

Mary K. Kirtz Literary Essay Prize in International Literature

Kenneth J. Pakenham Scholarship

Mary Mostenic Award for Composition

Dr. John Samuel Phillipson, Jr. Scholarship

Literary Guild Excellence in Literary Criticism Prize

Frank Pixley Memorial Scholarship

Literary Guild Student Service Prize

Dr. Sally Slocum Endowed Scholarship

Cathryn C. Taliaferro Shakespeare Essay Prize

Marian H. Smith Short Story Prize

Mary A. and Joseph E. Snyder Scholarship.

No matter the area of interest in English a plethora of scholarships are available. Every student can find an award where they have something to contribute for a chance of being selected.

Scott Kenimond, a recipient of the Dr. John Samuel Phillipson, Jr. Scholarship, Literary Guild Excellence in Literary Criticism Prize and Frank Pixley Memorial Scholarship expressed his gratitude for the awards and the people behind his achievements.

“This accomplishment is not only a testament to my passion for English, but also a reflection of the unwavering support and encouragement I’ve received from my mentors, peers, and loved ones,” Kenimond said.

For Kenimond, these awards not only showcase the support he’s received and his interest in studying English, but also his discipline and determination.

“Winning these three awards represents two years of hard work and dedication,” Kenimond said. “This achievement is a reminder that when we immerse ourselves in the power of language, we can truly make an impact and inspire others to do the same.”

To see what awards you can apply for in Spring 2024, visit the English Department Prizes and Scholarships page.