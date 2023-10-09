A day of thrills, chills, and skills is creeping upon us PRSA Student Day 2023

BEACHWOOD, OHIO – We are wickedly thrilled to announce that our Monster Mash Student Day will be held on Friday, Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eaton in Beachwood, located at 1000 Eaton Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44122.

Conjuring up the opportunity for communication students to listen and network with industry professionals from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, JOANN, Marcus Thomas LLC and Eaton.

Students will get the chance to be scaringly up close and personal with them to ask questions and gain valuable insights for potential collaborations, mentorships and internships. Trick-or-treating speed networking and even becoming spellbound by the new technology and ideas that are arising in the industry’s community in today’s world through presentations.

Not only will there be hauntingly good food, but students will also have the chance to create spine-tingling connections that could boost future job opportunities.

For students and recent alumni, ticket prices are $10. PRSA Member tickets prices are $25. Professionals can opt to come for lunch only from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration will be accepted up until the week before Friday, Oct.13.

It’ll be a full day of thrills, chills and skills!

For more info, contact Kirsten Beard at [email protected]