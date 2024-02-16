Downtown Akron Celebrates 2024 Lunar New Year at the Akron Civic Theater This Sunday

Lunar New Year began on Feb. 10, kicking off a 15-day spring festival, celebrated worldwide. The 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac calendar points to this year as the Year of the Dragon.

To celebrate the holiday in Akron, Downtown Akron Partnership (DAP) and the Akron Civic Theater will be hosting a Lunar New Year celebration on Sunday, Feb. 18. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased online (fees apply) at https://akroncivic.com/ or at the Akron Civic Theater box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for no additional fee.

“It’s a time to celebrate the start of a new year with hope and wishes for prosperity and happiness, so the Downtown Lunar New Year celebration features traditional dances that are symbolic of good fortune, prosperity and happiness,” Dominic Caruso, the communications director of DAP, said.

DAP works with a large team of Asian community members, University of Akron professors, and teachers at the NIHF STEM Middle School, to put together the celebration.

Venue doors open at 3:30 p.m., when guests will be able to explore a culture fair on the Knight Stage and visit the lobby of the Civic Theatre for crafts, activities and cultural experiences like traditional family games, the wish tree and exploring the Chinese Zodiac.

Akron Children’s Museum will be leading the craft making activities, and guests will be able to meet and get a signed poster from the Lunar New Year poster artist, Rae Faba.

Guests can also purchase appetizers from Cilantro Thai & Sushi, Boiling House Akron, and the Eccentric Panda in and around the theater.

Following the culture fair, performances in the Theater will begin at 6:00pm. Caruso highlighted the Kwan Family Lion Dance, in particular, as an unforgettable experience.

The students from the NIHF STEM Middle School also learn about traditional Asian dances and put on a great show of what they have learned.

“All of the performances are spectacular,” Caruso said. “At the end of the evening you leave feeling like you really celebrated and experienced something special.”

The Dragon Dancers will lead the audience outside at 8 p.m. for a fireworks display to close out the evening’s celebrations.

Everyone, no matter their cultural background, can enjoy the celebrations on Sunday.

“We’re all part of the Akron community, so this is a chance to meet our neighbors, learn a little about their culture and what they bring to our community every day,” said Caruso. “But as much as any reason, you should come because the celebration is fun, and you’ll leave having experienced something unique and totally inspiring.”

To experience this fun-filled night, don your red clothing and purchase a ticket soon! Tickets must be reserved ahead of time and may be bought for $5 plus fees online at https://akroncivic.com/. Purchase at the Akron Civic Theater box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no additional fee.

Be sure to stop by the DAP table to talk with Dominic Caruso and his team and for a chance to win the framed original Lunar New Year poster artwork by Rae Faba. DAP continues their cultural celebrations throughout the year as well, with the Sakura Festival in April, a new South Asian Festival in the spring, Juneteenth in June, and Akron Latin Fest in September.

For more information, visit the Downtown Akron Partnership page at https://www.downtownakron.com/event/2024-downtown-akron-lunar-new-year-celebration.