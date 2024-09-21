Off-Broadway comes to UA with ‘The Masque of Night,’ an intimate retelling of Romeo and Juliet

Promotional illustration from The Masque of Night, courtesy New Place Players.

A genuine off-Broadway experience comes to campus straight from NYC in “The Masque of Night,” a cabaret-style reimagining of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet that features movement, dance and contemporary music including songs of David Bowie, Depeche Mode, and Rufus Wainwright. The show opened in Guzzetta Hall’s Sandefur Theatre on Friday, Sept. 20.

“The Masque of Night,” is performed by New Place Players, a professional theatre company from New York City, and presented by the Rubber City Theatre, UA’s professional theatre in residency in collaboration with the Department of Dance, Theatre, and Arts Administration.

The production runs for two weekends, with performances on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., in the Sandefur Theatre at 228 E. Buchtel Ave. inside of Guzzetta Hall. Ticket prices range from $10 to $40, with student tickets priced at $15.

Rubber City Theatre also offers a unique ‘pay what you can’ option, ensuring that professional theatre is accessible to all

For this correspondent, seeing “The Masque of Night,” was unlike any other theatre experience.

The quaint setting combined with the ability of the performers to connect with the diverse audience transformed my experience from being the typical disinterested observer to being truly immersed in the story.

It was also clear that much of the audience was captivated by the story based on the overall energy in the room and the vigorous applause.

UA Students Mia Cunningham and Daniyah Brooks attended opening night after hearing about the event from their Experiencing Theatre class.

Cunningham was particularly moved by the actors’ ability to reach the crowd. “The air was thick with emotion,” she said. Brooks found the sound environment impactful to her experience, making her feel as if she was in Juliet’s castle.

“It’s about bringing Shakespeare to life in a way that feels relevant and intimate for today’s audiences,” Leah Michalos, the Assistant Professor of Practice and Area Chair for the University of Akron’s School of Dance, Theatre and Arts Administration (DTAA), said of the production.

“The Masque of Night,” features Clara Tristan as Juliet, Maximilian Macdonald as Romeo, Anna Bikales as the Nurse and Principal Musician, and Flavio Gaete as Peter, Mercutio, Friar Lawrence, Balthazar, and Music Director.

Under the direction of Craig Bacon, the dynamic cast of four actor-musicians aim to connect with and enchant the audience, blending contemporary music and original compositions from cast member Flavio Gaete, to give new life to the timeless story of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

The production is designed to break down the barriers between actors and audience according to Michalos.

“It’s a great way to engage with the arts and expand your perspective,” she said.

The collaboration between the university, Rubber City Theatre and a professional theatre from off-Broadway is the first of its kind for UA.

According to Michalos, the collaboration also has a significant experiential learning component. Graduate students have had the opportunity to work hands on with New Place Players, serving as general managers for the production.

In fact, one of the graduate assistants reached out to The Buchtelite, which led to this article.

“This is an excellent testing model for Rubber City and for the university,” Michalos said. While she can’t currently disclose the future projects in store (yet), she hinted that there is more to come.

As area chair for DTAA and General Manager for the off-Broadway run of “The Masque of Night,” Michalos was instrumental in bringing the three theatre companies together to offer off-Broadway, world-class theatre on campus.

Her ability to enrich the cultural life on campus comes as little surprise after reviewing her CV. Michalos joined UA’s arts administration faculty during the 23-24 school year.

Michalos has produced Broadway and off-Broadway, and worked with actors including Mikhail Baryshnikov, Jessica Hecht, Renee Taylor, Molly Ringwald, and many others. In addition to a long list of theatre and two film credits (one upcoming), she serves as Producing/Managing Director of The Directors Company, an award-winning, New York based theatre company with a 40-year history of supporting artists in the development of their work from inception to production.

“The Masque of Night,” performances continue Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and the show closes its UA tour stop at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. All performances are in Sandefur Theatre at 228 E. Buchtel Ave. inside of Guzzetta Hall. Tickets can be purchased here.

This story was written as part of the Newswriting Across the Media course in The UA School of Communication.