Register Your Mocktails Team Today





Filed under Campus News

The Zips Programming Network (ZPN) is hosting “Mocktails” in the Student Union Ballroom on Oct. 16, at 6:00 p.m.

Mocktails is an event set to bring together all student organizations at The University of Akron in attempt to win money for their organizations. The top three teams will receive a monetary prize awarded to their account. First place will win $150, second place will receive $100, and third place will be given $50 for their organization.

Each team will create a unique “mocktail” representing their favorite superhero or villain.

The event will have drink samples, music, prizes, and more. To register your organization for the Mocktails event, applications are available on OrgSync and at the Center for Student Leadership desk.

Applications are due by Oct. 9 at 5:00 p.m. For additional information, contact Megan Laws at zpntraditional@uakron.edu.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close